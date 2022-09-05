Celtic take on Real Madrid at Celtic Park in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Celtic and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow. The home team plays against the defending champions. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+

Celtic were unlucky in the past edition of this tournament as they were eliminated during the second qualifying round by Midtjylland. But this time things are different for them as the team was directly qualified.

Real Madrid as defending champions must prove, once again, that they have the best attacking squad this season. During last season they were not the biggest favorites but one of the teams with the best forwards.

Celtic vs Real Madrid: Date

Celtic and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 6 at Celtic Park in Glasgow. The visitors are big favorites to win this game, but the home team has a defensive game capable of stopping any big team.

Celtic vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid at the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, Celtic and Real Madrid at the Celtic Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, September 6, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are VIX+, ViX