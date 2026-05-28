Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 28, 2026

Boca Juniors receive Universidad Catolica at La Bombonera in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Boca Juniors are aiming for qualification against a Catolica side that wants to secure first place. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several options to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. Traditional TV coverage will be available on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.

For those planning to stream the matchup online, the game will also be available on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, allowing fans to follow every minute of the action from almost any location.

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Can I watch Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica for free?

Fans in the United States can catch the full match live through Fubo, where qualified new subscribers can currently claim a complimentary five-day trial period.

The promotion allows viewers to follow every minute of the game at no initial cost, while also giving them the chance to test the streaming service and its features before choosing a paid membership.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With first place in Group D still at stake, Universidad Catolica and Boca Juniors are set for a high-stakes Copa Libertadores showdown.

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Universidad Catolica enters the match atop the standings with 10 points and can secure the group lead with a win, while a draw could also be enough depending on the result between Cruzeiro and Barcelona SC.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, arrives at La Bombonera needing a victory to clinch a Round of 16 berth. A draw would leave the Argentine side relying on outside help, while a loss would end its Libertadores run, setting the stage for an intense battle with everything on the line.

Vicente Bernedo of Universidad Catolica fitakes the ball during a Copa Libertadores match against Boca – Geraldo Caso Bizama/Getty Images

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Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (3-5-2): Leandro Brey, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marco Pellegrino, Lautaro Blanco, Malcom Braida, Tomás Belmonte, Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado, Tomás Aranda, Milton Giménez, Exequiel Zeballos.

Universidad Catolica (4-3-3): Vicente Bernedo, Sebastián Arancibia, Daniel González, Branco Ampuero, Eugenio Mena, Jhojan Valencia, Fernando Zuqui, Jimmy Martínez, Clemente Montes, Justo Giani, Fernando Zampedri.

What time is the Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica match?

The match kicks off today, May 28, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM