CF Montreal will face Orlando City today for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US today

For the 2022 MLS round of 16, CF Montreal will face Orlando City. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The round of 16 of this MLS continues, and there is less and less to know who will be the champion of this 2022 season. Four teams are already waiting in the round of 16: on the one hand, the two qualified for having finished first in the Eastern and Western Conferences, LAFC and Philadelphia, and on the other LA Galaxy and Cincinnati, who won their round of 16 duels.

The hosts are heavy favorites to win this matchup, considering that they finished just two points behind Philadelphia. In other words, they narrowly failed to lead the Eastern Conference. Orlando FC achieved their qualification in the last Matchday with their victory against Columbus Crew, and now they will seek to give a new surprise.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Live stream: FuboTV

CF Montreal vs Orlando City: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

CF Montreal vs Orlando City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since 2015 when they met for the first time, these two rivals have played a total of 19 games, with fairly even statistics. Very few draws, just 3 and neither of them is dominating in these statistics. Both teams have won a total of 8 games, so a new dominator could appear in this round of 16.

The last time they faced each other took place on May 7, 2022 for Matchday 10 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, CF Montreal won 4-1 at home with goals from J. Waterman, Mihailovic, Torres and Brault-Guillard; while for Orlando FC, J. Moutinho scored.

How to watch or live stream CF Montreal vs Orlando City in the US

CF Montreal and Orlando City will play for the 2022 MLS round of 16 today, October 16 at 8:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, SiriusXM FC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: CF Montreal are the favorite with 1.70 odds, while Orlando City have 4.75. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM CF Montreal 1.70 Tie 3.70 Orlando City 4.75

*Odds via BetMGM