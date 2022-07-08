For the MLS Matchday 19, Sporting Kansas City will visit CF Montreal. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

CF Montreal will play against Sporting Kansas City at the Saputo Stadium for Matchday 19 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

This game will be between two teams fighting for very different goals. The locals are very close to the top of the Eastern Conference standings (a position that would allow them to qualify for the quarterfinals, without having to play the round of 16) so they will do everything possible to win to be in first position.

CF Montreal have an unbeatable chance to win as their rivals are one of the weakest this season. Sporting Kansas City are last in the Western Conference with 16 points, 10 points below the last qualified for the round of 16. They are still in time to be able to fight to be in the postseason, although of course they must begin to obtain good results as soon as possible.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there have only been 14 clashes, in which Sporting Kansas City prevailed with 50% of the victories (that is, 7), while CF Montreal won 4 times. In addition, there were 3 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on March 30, 2019 for Matchday 1 of that MLS season. On that occasion, Sporting Kansas City won a lopsided 7-1 victory with goals from Krisztián Németh (3), Johnny Russell (2), Felipe Gutiérrez and Gianluca Busio, while Saphir Taïder scored for CF Montreal.

How to watch or live stream CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City in the US

CF Montreal and Sporting Kansas City will play for the Matchday 19 of the MLS this Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: sportingkc.com, Great 38 - WTTA, ESPN+.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: CF Montreal are the favorite with 1.78 odds, while Sporting Kansas City have 4.20. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM CF Montreal 1.78 Tie 3.70 Sporting Kansas City 4.20

*Odds via BetMGM