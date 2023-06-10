Nobody can stop Manchester City, they have one of the best squads in the world, their streak is likely to last much longer but they still have something to win.

Things have not been easy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, they have been close to winning a final but so far things have not gone as they wanted.

But the good news is that they are going through an incredible year with two titles in their pocket, FA Cup and Premier League, plus they could be close to a ‘treble’ if they manage to win the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. .

Can Manchester City win the treble?

Probably, they were tough against the defending champions, Real Madrid during the semifinals, this time there were no mistakes during their attacking strategy.

Inter Milan are also going through a good season, but Manchester City have two titles that were won in a resounding way, which is a sample of their top form.

They have a strong defensive line capable of stopping Inter’s attacking forwards who are not dangerous like Haaland who has shown power against any defense.