Marco Asensio will be departing Real Madrid at the end of the season, the club said this week. After much deliberation, the Spaniard ultimately decided that he should leave and move to Paris Saint-Germain, rather than sign a contract extension.

Mariano Diaz is the second player that will be let go by Carlo Ancelotti; the Whites have now confirmed his exit on a free transfer at the conclusion of the season. Despite being re-signed after a stellar 2017-18 season at Lyon, his time back in the Spanish capital has not gone as planned or anticipated.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is reportedly seriously contemplating a transfer to Saudi Arabia after getting a tempting offer of €150 million per year from Al-Ittihad. Not long ago, he was on the verge of extending his contract at Santiago Bernabeu, but things look to have shifted.

Who is the next player to leave Real Madrid?

Reports suggest that Eden Hazard will follow them out of Real Madrid. The Athletic have reported citing sources inside the club’s Valdebebas training facility and among the player’s entourage.

El Partidazo de COPE have added that the home of the Belgian ace is already on the market, as the necessary steps have been taken by Real Madrid to terminate his contract. Thus, a public statement may be made as soon as Saturday night.

The next day, on Sunday, when his side play Athletic Club in the last La Liga game of the season, the 31-year-old winger will play his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Chelsea star has not decided whether or not to retire at this time, although it is known that the possibility exists.