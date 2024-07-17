Enzo Fernandez was the one recording a video where he and his Argentine teammates were singing a song that included racist and homophobic remarks directed at the French national team. At least one of his Chelsea teammates is supporting him through the controversy.

Enzo Fernandez is currently facing a cultural shock as the Chelsea midfielder witnesses the viral spread of a celebratory video that has sparked outrage for its derogatory references to French national team players, questioning their nationalities and making racist and homophobic remarks, particularly aimed at Kylian Mbappé.

The backlash, both online and from Chelsea and other clubs and organizations, serves as a stark reminder of the reality of unconscious racism and unacceptable behavior that is deemed “cultural” by some countries.

Fernandez has since apologized in English, but the damage to his reputation and character appears to be firmly established for now.

Teammate Stands Up for Enzo Fernandez

A total of ten players, including three Chelsea teammates, have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram. Seven out of the ten unfollowing players were French, underscoring the heightened tensions between Argentina and France since the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, one Chelsea teammate has publicly supported the Argentine midfielder. Nicolas Jackson, the Senegalese defended Fernandez on Instagram, refuting the accusations of racism leveled against him.

“Enzo and his fan,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram story, accompanied by a playful video showing him interacting with Jackson’s son.

At the political level, Julio Garro, Undersecretary of Sports of Argentina, has demanded that Lionel Messi and Chiqui Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), issue apologies for Enzo Fernández’s video and the behavior of some of the national team players.