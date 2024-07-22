Caleb Wiley, only 19 years old, has already played professionally with Atlanta United. The American left-sided player is set to embark on a European adventure after being sold to Chelsea.

Chelsea continues their spending spree on young talents; what they will do with these players is anyone’s guess. The Premier League club announced on Monday that they have completed the signing of 19-year-old left-back Caleb Wiley.

Wiley turned pro in 2022 and in a short period has played 85 games for Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. This season, Wiley featured in 21 MLS matches for the Five Stripes, scoring 1 goal, before his transfer to Chelsea for $11 million. He has signed a six-year contract.

Wiley is not the only American on Chelsea’s books; Gabriel Slonina is also at Chelsea, although he was loaned last year to K.A.S. Eupen in Belgium. Slonina is expected to go on loan again this season, while Wiley is set to join Strasbourg in France on loan.

Caleb Wiley profile

Caleb Wiley is adept in all three positions on the left side of the field, primarily as a left-back, though he played his last four games with Atlanta United as a left-sided midfielder.

Caleb Wiley

Currently with the US U-23 team for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Wiley is known for his exceptional work rate, passing ability, and strength. However, he still needs to improve on his tactical awareness.

Following the completion of the Wiley transfer, combined with the sales of other players such as Thiago Almada for $21 million and Giorgos Giakoumakis for $10 million, Atlanta United now possesses over $50 million for squad reinforcements.