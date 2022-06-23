Since Todd Boehly purchased Chelsea, the Blues have been focused on the transfer window. After Lukaku's departure, Thomas Tuchel would have three players in his sights to replace the Belgian striker.

The transfer window is active, and most of the rumors are connected to the Premier League. For two reasons: the English league has players of high quality, and the English league teams are the clubs that have the most money to sign players.

According to the Financial Times, the English top flight is set to take in £3.1 billion from television rights of last season, compared to just £1.8b earned by La Liga and a similar sum for the Bundesliga. And since Todd Boehly purchased Chelsea, the Blues have been focused on the transfer window.

In this context, Romelu Lukaku will sign for Inter, and Thomas Tuchel together with Marina Granovskaia (the sporting director will leave the club once the transfer window is over), will be looking to replace him and already have a few players in their sights.

Players Chelsea could sign to replace Lukaku

Lukaku will rejoin Inter after the Italian club have agreed with Chelsea on an €8.14m loan deal. The Belgian has taken a big pay cut to sign, with his weekly salary dropping from €375,000 to €244,000.

Lukaku will leave Chelsea, where in the 2021-2022 season, he made 44 of a possible 62 appearances and scored 15 goals, to return to Inter, wherein the 2020-2021 season, he played 44 games, scored 30 goals, and provided 10 assists.

From the beginning, it looked like Chelsea were going to sign Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman seemed to have everything agreed with PSG, but his transfer fell through. After that, the favorites to sign him were the Blues, but now rumors claim that the 25-year-old wants to continue at Barcelona. The problem is that his contract with the Cules ends on June 30, 2022, and the player wants to earn more money, but Barcelona do not want to offer more. Chelsea are on the prowl.

Raheem Sterling is another of the strikers Chelsea would have chosen to replace Lukaku. After Manchester City signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, the 27-year-old decided to leave the club. The Mail Online claims Sterling wants his future to be resolved before he begins preseason training. He wants more game time, and Chelsea can give it to him. His contract with Manchester City expires in June 2023.

Another player has reportedly joined the list of possible reinforcements and would be the great favorite to fill the striker's position in Tuchel's team. As reported by The Sun, the squad have asked the German coach to sign Richarlison. The 25-year-old player has made it clear to Everton boss Frank Lampard that he wants out with two years left on his contract.

Since he arrived at Everton in 2018, the Brazilian has made 152 appearances, scored 53 goals, and provided 14 assists. According to Transfermarkt, Richarlison has a market value of €48,000,000, but Chelsea´s biggest problem is that the player is closely followed by Arsenal, Tottenham, and Real Madrid.