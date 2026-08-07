Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Club Friendly game on August 7, 2026

Bayern Munich and Aston Villa meet in Hong Kong for one of the marquee preseason friendlies of the summer as both sides continue fine-tuning their squads. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa Tournament Club Friendly Date Friday, August 7, 2026 Time 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT TV Channel FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Fubo, Fox One, Paramount+

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa in the USA

The match will air on CBS Sports Golazo Network and FOX Deportes on television. Fans who prefer to stream it can watch it live on Fubo, Fox One and Paramount+, giving viewers several legal ways to follow the action from the United States.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa for free by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible new subscribers. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich are entering the decisive phase of their preseason, making this one of their most demanding warm-up matches before the start of the 2026-27 Bundesliga campaign.

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that the coaching staff is increasing players’ workloads after the 2-1 win over Jeju SK, with several starters expected to play longer stretches as Bayern moves closer to full match fitness.

The manager has emphasized that the focus is not only on conditioning, but also on maintaining a winning mentality ahead of the competitive season.

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Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts during the pre-season friendly match (Source: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

For Aston Villa, the clash is a valuable measuring stick against one of Europe’s elite clubs. Unai Emery‘s side are using their Asian tour to fine-tune tactics and build chemistry before returning to Premier League action, and facing Bayern provides one of the toughest tests of the summer.

The match is expected to feature strong lineups from both teams, giving each manager a final opportunity to evaluate combinations and individual performances before their domestic campaigns get underway.

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What time is the Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa match?

The match will be played on Friday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 AM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States: