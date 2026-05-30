Chelsea subtly mock Arsenal after PSG win 2026 UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal haven't been able to digest the Champions League final loss to PSG, and London rivals Chelsea are already mocking them publicly.

The pain on Arsenal‘s locker room hasn’t even settled yet, but Chelsea are already making subtle fun of the fact that the Gunners lost the 2026 UEFA Champions League final to PSG.

Immediately after Arsenal lost the penalty shootout that left PSG as back to back Champions League winners, Chelsea posted a photo of plenty of trophies, with the Champions League hardware as the main one and a caption that stated “Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies.“

Chelsea are the only team in London to have Champions League triumphs, and they wasted no time to remember that to Arsenal. Also, they cheekily disguised the post as an ad to visit their stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Chelsea double Arsenal in Champions League success in much less time

While Arsenal have a history of being labeled as a ‘big team‘ in England, the fact is that not having Champions League trophies is quite the blow when compared to other big English teams, Chelsea included. The Blues have two Champions League trophies, and they became relevant and perennial contenders in the mid 2000s.

Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. 🏆



Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now. ⭐️⭐️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

Before that, Chelsea were a humble club with no major aspirations. That changed when Roman Abramovich bought the club. Since then (2003), Chelsea won two Champions Leagues (2012, 2021), and five Premier League titles. Arsenal, since 2003, have lost two Champions League finals, and won just two Premier League titles.

Advertisement

Chelsea also have bragging rights against PSG

PSG became back to back Champions League winners, but Chelsea could’ve also mocked them if they wanted. Last season, PSG and Chelsea played on the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup final. PSG were at the verge of winning all six major trophies possible in a single season and were regarded as easily the best team in the world.

However, in what was an incredible upset, Chelsea dominated PSG from start to finish and won 3-0. Hence, if the Blues also wanted to take a jab at the Parisians, they could. Having said all of this, the 2025-26 season was dreadful for Chelsea, as they ended 10th in the Premier League and will miss European competitions in the next campaign.