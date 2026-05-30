Kai Havertz joins Cristiano Ronaldo in list of players to score in two Champions League finals for different teams

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in a short list of players in soccer history to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring to make it 1-0 for Arsenal in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. With this strike, he has joined an elite and highly exclusive group of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who have scored in a Champions League final for two different clubs.

In just the 5th minute of the final between Arsenal and PSG, Havertz gathered a ball in midfield, drove it all the way to the edge of the Parisian box, and executed a fantastic finish to give the Gunners an early lead.

The German international is no stranger to finding the back of the net on European soccer’s biggest stage. In 2021, Havertz scored the lone goal for Chelsea against Manchester City to secure the trophy for the Blues. By scoring today, Havertz becomes only the fourth player in history to score in a Champions League or European Cup final for two separate teams, according to Spanish soccer data analyst MisterChip:

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Velibor Vasovic : Partizan (1966) and Ajax (1969)

: Partizan (1966) and Ajax (1969) Cristiano Ronaldo : Manchester United (2008) and Real Madrid (2014, 2017)

: Manchester United (2008) and Real Madrid (2014, 2017) Mario Mandzukic : Bayern Munich (2013) and Juventus (2017)

: Bayern Munich (2013) and Juventus (2017) Kai Havertz: Chelsea (2021) and Arsenal (2026)

Kai Havertz with Chelsea in 2021

Kai Havertz becomes the first to score for two teams from the same country

As the historical records show, Havertz is the only player among these four icons to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs representing the exact same country. What makes this milestone even more remarkable is that both Chelsea and Arsenal hail from the same city: London.

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Back in 2021, Havertz’s final-winning goal also arrived in the first half, though it came much later in the period. In that match, the German star struck in the 42nd minute, providing the solo goal that allowed Chelsea to lift the trophy.

Now, Gunners fans around the globe are hoping that history is firmly on their side. Soccer supporters often look for poetic historical patterns to fuel their optimism, and this incredible milestone is exactly what the Arsenal faithful will cling to as they dream of capturing the very first Champions League title in their club’s history.