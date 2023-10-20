Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will receive Arsenal this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Without a doubt, one of the most intriguing duels of Matchday 9 in the Premier League. Two Big Six teams are set to face each other, each with very different realities. On one hand, we have the home team, Chelsea, who had a challenging season and this one doesn’t seem to be improving much either.

They have only managed to secure 11 points, though they are coming off two consecutive victories, and perhaps this signals the beginning of a turnaround. Arsenal, on the other hand, is once again in contention for the top positions, currently sharing the lead with Tottenham. They are fully aware that dropping points could cost them their first-place position, which is why they are determined to secure a victory.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 22)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW Sky Sport Premier League Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League. Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1,222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Spain: DAZN Spain

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC, SiriusXM FC