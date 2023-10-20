Chelsea will receive Arsenal this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Without a doubt, one of the most intriguing duels of Matchday 9 in the Premier League. Two Big Six teams are set to face each other, each with very different realities. On one hand, we have the home team, Chelsea, who had a challenging season and this one doesn’t seem to be improving much either.
They have only managed to secure 11 points, though they are coming off two consecutive victories, and perhaps this signals the beginning of a turnaround. Arsenal, on the other hand, is once again in contention for the top positions, currently sharing the lead with Tottenham. They are fully aware that dropping points could cost them their first-place position, which is why they are determined to secure a victory.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 22)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 22)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 22)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: DAZN 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW Sky Sport Premier League Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League. Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1,222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Spain: DAZN Spain
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC, SiriusXM FC