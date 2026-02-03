What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Chelsea today in 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg?

The Emirates Stadium is set to host a massive London derby today as Arsenal welcome Chelsea for the second leg of the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals. With a trip to Wembley Stadium on the line, the pressure is on for both sides to secure their place in the tournament’s showpiece event.

Arsenal hold the upper hand heading into this reverse fixture after defeating Chelsea 3-2 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. That result could prove decisive for the hosts, who require only a draw today to punch their ticket to Wembley. Mikel Arteta’s side enters the match in excellent form, coming off a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United in Premier League play.

The outlook is more complicated for Chelsea. Liam Rosenior’s men must win today to keep its hopes of a final appearance alive. The Blues arrive with momentum of their own, however, following a thrilling comeback victory against West Ham in the league where they overcame a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Arsenal win vs Chelsea?

Should Arsenal secure a victory at the Emirates, Arteta’s squad will officially advance to the final on March 22. It would face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Manchester City and Newcastle.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Arsenal and Chelsea tie?

see also Mikel Arteta makes bold comparison between Lionel Messi and a Premier League young prodigy

If tonight’s encounter ends in a draw, Arsenal will advance to Wembley. Because they won the first leg 3-2, a stalemate on the night would see the Gunners win the aggregate scoreline and secure qualification.

Advertisement

What happens if Arsenal lose vs Chelsea?

Chelsea’s only chance of reaching the final is by winning the match at Emirates Stadium. However, if they win by a single goal, the match will proceed to overtime—consisting of two 15-minute periods—with the potential for a penalty shootout if the draw persists.

Advertisement

But if Chelsea manage to win by a margin of two goals or more, Rosenior’s side will secure its ticket to the final at Wembley Stadium, where it would face either Manchester City or Newcastle.