Chelsea take on Lille at Stamford Bridge in London for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chelsea vs Lille: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Chelsea and Lille meet in the2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The big favorite at home is ready to show all their offensive power without mercy. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Chelsea recently won a title against Palmeiras for the FIFA Club World Cup, it was a tough game but in the end the defending champions prevailed over the Brazilians. Chelsea won the 2021-22 Champions League against Manchester City, but during that last season they played against a French team, Rennes and won against them two games in the group stage.

Lille second consecutive season in the UEFA Champions League where they make it past the Group Stage, is a good sign for a French team with poor results in the tournament. Lille's record in the UCL is negative at 13-15-24.

Chelsea vs Lille: Date

Chelsea and Lille play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 22 at Stamford Bridge in London. The home team have a relatively easy game up front, but the visitors are not in the knockout stage by chance, they also know how to win.

Chelsea vs Lille: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Lille at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Chelsea and Lille at the Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday, February 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN.com, Paramount+

