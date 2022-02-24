Chelsea and Liverpool will clash off at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup 2021-2022 Final. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US and Canada.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium in London in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their ninth League Cup meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Chelsea have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup matchup took place on September 26, 2018, when the Blues salvaged a late 2-1 win in Liverpool in the 2018/19 Third Round. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again in this competition for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Carabao Cup 2022 winner.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final

The English game to be played between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Final of the 2021/22 edition of the Carabao Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+, Sirius XM FC in the United States, and exclusively on DAZN in Canada.