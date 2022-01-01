Chelsea will play at home against Liverpool, both looking to get to the top of the standings. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

In what is undoubtedly the most attractive game of this matchday 21, Chelsea and Liverpool, the two teams that are second and third in the standings, will face each other this Sunday, January 2 at Stamford Bridge. Here you will find all the information about this Premier League game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be the highlight of this Premier League matchday 21. In the case of the locals, they currently have 42 points and are 8 points behind the leader Manchester City. The "Blues" are coming off a draw against Brighton and Hove that was really very painful because the team from the city of the same name managed to equalize the score in the last minute.

In the case of the visitors, they also come from a pretty bad game. It was a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City, which made them fall far behind Manchester City (41 points compared to 50 for the “Citizens”) in the fight for the top of the standings (although in their favor they must say they have one less match).

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Stamford Bridge, South West London, England

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The history of games between the two is very extensive, as they have faced each other 188 times. At that time, the one who prevailed as dominator were Liverpool with 80 victories, while Chelsea obtained 65 with 43 draws. In the last 20 games, 7 games were won by the "Reds", 6 by the "Blues" and there were 7 draws.

Not only because of the enormous quality of both teams (two of the best in Europe) but because both seek to be the second in the standings to fight for the title against Manchester City, this game will be one of the best this season 2021/2022 of the Premier League, and of course the highlight of this matchday 21.

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 2 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium for the matchday 21 of Premier League between Chelsea and Liverpool will be broadcast in the US on USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: for very little difference Liverpool are the favorite with +165 odds, while Chelsea have +170. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Chelsea +170 Tie +240 Liverpool +165

*Odds via DraftKings