Chelsea will face Liverpool this Sunday, February 27 in the what will be the final of the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea will play against Liverpool this Sunday, February 27 at the Wembley Stadium in what will be the final of the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup. Here you can find out the lineups of both teams for this Carabao Cup final game. You can watch it in the US on DAZN if you are in Canada.

Chelsea come from being champions of the Club World Cup, and as if that were not enough, they started the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in the best way by beating Lille 2-0, a result that given the difference between both is surely more than enough for the "Blues" to have almost assured their passage to the quarterfinals. They are undoubtedly one of the best teams today.

However, their rivals are not bad at all either. In the game for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League they won 2-0 as visitors against an always difficult team like Inter. In the Premier League they are only 3 points behind the leaders, Manchester City, and in their last game in that competition they convincingly beat Leeds 6-0.

Chelsea Lineup

In Chelsea won’t be the full-back Ben Chilwell, who has been absent for a long time due to a knee injury. Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic showed ailments in last Wednesday's game against Lille, but both returned to training normally.

Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Liverpool Lineup

In the "Red" team, Firmino is injured and Jota will most likely not be a starter. For this reason, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Díaz will surely be the three forwards for Liverpool to face Chelsea.

Liverpool starting XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

