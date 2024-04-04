The 2023-2024 Premier League season enters its final stage. On Matchday 30, Chelsea hosts Manchester United, two teams desperately in need of three points. Here’s how to watch it live in your country.
Chelsea is not in its best form. The Blues have been unable to return to their glory days, being outside from Champions League for a long time and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be back soon.
As for Manchester United, it will be very difficult for them to advance to the Champions League this year. The Red Devils are currently outside European competitions, 9 points away from the prized zone.
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 6:15 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 1:15 AM (Friday)
Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
India: 12:45 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 3:15 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM (Friday)
Italy: 9:15 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 3:15 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
* Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Mix
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO