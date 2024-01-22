Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: How to Watch on January 23, 2024, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country

Chelsea will face off against Middlesbrough this Tuesday, January 23 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the second confrontation between these two rivals who are determined to reach the final of the Carabao Cup. On the one hand there will be one of the big surprises of the competition, Middlesbrough, a team that despite not being in the Premier League, is one step away from reaching the final.

The thing is that in the first leg, against all odds, they achieved a good 1-0 victory and now they depend on themselves to reach a historic final. However, Chelsea are not willing to let that happen, especially since they will now define this tough semi-final at home.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 24)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 24)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 24)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 24)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (January 24)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 24)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (January 24)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccer.com

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5 Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital LIVE, DAZN1

Ghana; SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Action 24

India: FanCode

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica : ESPNPlay Caribbean, SportsMax App, SportsMax, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, sportdigital LIVE

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+