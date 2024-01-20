After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to transform the future of soccer when he signed with Al Nassr. That move represented a clear message for other players to consider Saudi Arabia as an attractive destination.

Though contract offers started to be massive, it all came with the promise of developing Saudi Pro League and its conditions. At first, the success seemed real with the arrival of star like Neymar, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema.

However, especially in the last few weeks, players have been complaining of what’s happening in that country. For example, Jordan Henderson left as soon as possible and signed with Ajax to return to Europe.

Now, Aymeric Laporte has joined all those voices during an exclusive interview with Diario AS. “It’s a big change compared to Europe, but in the end, it’s all adaptation. They haven’t made it too easy for us. In fact, there are many players who are dissatisfied.”

Aymeric Laporte could leave the Saudi Arabia

Despite the complaints from various players, Aymeric Laporte does not intend to give up on his new adventure in Saudi Arabia with a three-year contract and over 20 million per season. However, if things doesn’t change, the defender might follow Jordan Henderson.

“So far, I haven’t considered it, but if I’m disappointed in such a short time, you wonder what to do. That moment hasn’t come yet, but looking ahead, it could be if that dynamic continues.”

Furthermore, in a very surprising statement, Laporte acknowledged that many teams in Saudi Arabia lack seriousness to fulfill all the things they promised to the players.

“For them, life… they take everything lightly. The ultimatum you might give them doesn’t matter to them. I mean, they really do their own thing. You negotiate one thing and then they don’t accept it after signing it. They argue with you. However, what they take away from you in that aspect, they give it to you in other aspects.”

What’s happening with star players in Saudi Arabia?

According to Aymeric Laporte’s words, the big problem is that the executives in Saudi Arabia are not doing enough to protect players who arrived as stars from various leagues in Europe.

“Yes, they take care of us, but not enough for my liking. I mean, in Europe, they pay you a good salary, but they take care of you much more. I speak from my own experience and I don’t know about others. From my perspective, what I’ve seen is that they try to bring you, but then there’s the day-to-day, and in that regard, it’s different.”

Laporte wants to give the benefit of the doubt to the Saudi Pro League, considering that they had never received players of this caliber before. Perhaps, with a little time, things can change for everyone.

“Every day we’re working on it, negotiating, so to speak, and let’s see if it improves a little because this is something new for them as well, having European players with a long career. Perhaps they are not used to this, and they have to adapt to a bit more seriousness.”