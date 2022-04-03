Chelsea will face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge for the first leg the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will face each other at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The last European champions are coming off a heavy defeat in their last Premier League game against Brentford. As if that were not enough, the sanctions against the English club have left it in a delicate situation, which has undoubtedly been transferred to the sports field. However, the “Blues” are confident that they will be able to get out of this bad moment and be able to defend the title they won last season.

In the case of Real Madrid, they have just won 2-1 against Celta de Vigo, but the truth is that the team has shown signs of not being at a good level. Although they have had very good moments, like in the second half of the second leg of the round of 16 against PSG, they have also shown signs of vulnerability (the biggest proof of this was in the game against Barcelona). Likewise, they are confident of being able to make a good series against the last champions.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Date

This first leg game of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will take place at the Stamford Bridge will be played on Wednesday, April 6 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

The game that Chelsea and Real Madrid will play for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount+, and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.


