Chelsea play against Real Madrid at the Quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London on April 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to stop the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Chelsea have one of the deadliest attacking players of the knockout stage, they showed no mercy against Lille in the two leg games, the first was a 2-0 win and the second game was another 2-1 win.

Real Madrid despite a recent defeat against FC Barcelona in their local Spanish league the team remains one of the big favorites to win the UEFA Champions League. This game in England will be a big challenge for the Real Madrid defense.

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea did not win Group H in the group stage, the team finished that stage with a positive record with 4-1-1 and 13 goals for. The offensive work was good and Chelsea's defensive work was even better as they allowed only 4 goals in the group stage.

Chelsea's offense is considered one of the best in the UEFA Champions League and in the victory against Lille they did not give up any space to win both games. The only Chelsea player who will not be available to play against Real Madrid is Ben Chilwell.

This is the likely Chelsea’s lineup for this game: Mendy (GK), Azpilicueta (DF), Silva (DF), Rudiger (DF), James (DF), Jorginho (MF), Kovacic (MF), Alonso (MF), Ziyech (MF), Havertz (FW), Pulisic (FW)

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid lost only one game during the Group Stage, the rest of the other games were victories for Real Madrid with a total of five wins for 15 points. Real Madrid's offense in the group stage was good but not the best, they scored only 14 goals while other teams like Bayern, Ajax and Liverpool scored almost 20 or more goals each.

Real Madrid's attacking strategy is one of the most feared in the tournament, but this time the team will be without two key players to play against Chelsea. One is Eden Hazard who won't be available until the first week of May, and the other player is Isco who is still recovering from a back injury.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Courtois (GK), Carvajal (DF), Militao (DF), Alaba (DF), Mendy (DF), Kroos (MF), Casemiro (MF), Modric (MF), Asensio (MF), Benzema (FW), Vinicius Junior (FW)

