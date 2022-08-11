Chelsea will play against Tottenham for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Chelsea will host Tottenham for a Matchday 2 big clash of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Premier League game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. While for Canada tune in to fuboTV Canada.

Chelsea are off to a bad start with their two strikers gone. Despite the team managed by Thomas Tuchel won 1-0 their season opener to Everton, the Blues haven't signed a great striker to lineup alongside Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount.

On the other side, Tottenham couldn't have a better season opener. The Spurs won 4-1 over Southampton to be placed at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League standings. Despite Antonio Conte didn't lineup Richarlison, the Spurs' goalscorers spots are covered by Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Date

Chelsea and Tottenham will face-off for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This English football game will be played on Sunday, August 14 at 11:30 AM (ET). It will be held at the Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the US

Chelsea and Tottenham will play against each other for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. For Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options available for the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC and USA Network.