Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

Chelsea will play against Wrexham AFC this Wednesday, July 19 in what will be a 2023 international club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Chelsea‘s performance in the 2022/2023 season was undeniably disappointing. The team fell short of expectations and their overall performance was lackluster, despite the substantial investment in players. However, this season they are determined to reverse their fortunes and regain their competitive edge.

To do so, they want to preparte themselves in the best way, with friendly game like this one against Wrexham. The Welsh team recently made history by achieving promotion to the fourth division of English soccer, marking a remarkable resurgence for the team, and of course they now want to be ready for the next season in a new category.

Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 9:30 AM (July 20)

Canada: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 AM (July 20)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 20)

Kenya: 2:00 AM PM (July 20)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (July 20)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 20)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (July 20)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 20)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 20)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports 1

Canada: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

International: The 5th Stand, chelsea.com

Ireland: S4C

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: Sports magazine Play

United Kingdom: S4C

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.