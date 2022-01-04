The Chelsea striker gave a surprising interview to Sky Sports Italy stating he misses Inter Milan and did not like the way he was being used in Thomas Tuchel’s system.

In a strange set of circumstances that is still being digested at Chelsea and around the Premier League, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had a few statements during an interview for Sky Sports Italy that raised a few eyebrows. First off, the striker mentioned that he did not like the way he left former club Inter Milan, stating he misses the club. Later Lukaku did not hold back and raddled a few cages when he mentioned he was frustrated at the way he was being used in Thomas Tuchel’s system.

“I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a professional and I won’t give up” were the strikers exact words and the statement echoed to England where they were obviously blown up. As a result, Tuchel dropped the striker from his team’s 2-2 dramatic draw against Liverpool.

The statement raised many questions, first and foremost why Chelsea spent such a huge transfer fee on a player that was not completely sold on being transferred in the first place, the second just how deep is the situation at Chelsea were a number of players have been forced to move in and out of the lineup and play out of position?

Romelu Lukaku to be fined according to report

According to Italian outlet Repubblica, Lukaku will be issued a near $675,000 fine for the statements the club feel was out of place. On CBS Sports, Lukaku’s former teammate USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard defended his friend and former forward, prior to the Liverpool match, “I don’t think it’s the right decision to drop him, personally, because Chelsea need to win this game, badly, this is their biggest game of the season.” Howard continued, “In my experience watching Chelsea, players often times win at Chelsea”, when referring to manager player rifts.

Howard also mentioned that when he texted Lukaku the situation was “hot”, while many pundits believe the situation will be resolved it was elevated to a point that was not called for, and will leave a lot of unnecessary egg on the face of the player, manager, and club.