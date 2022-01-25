Argentina will visit Chile for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups for this qualifiers game.

Chile and Argentina will face each other this Thursday, January 27 at 7:15 PM (ET) for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams in this qualifiers game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Chile have an unbeatable opportunity to get all three points playing at home against an Argentina without Lionel Messi. Although currently the difference of the Chileans with Colombia and Peru (who are in fourth and fifth place, which give the last places for the World Cup and the playoffs, respectively) is only one point, a defeat in this game would leave them very complicated. .

In the case of Argentina, already qualified for the next World Cup no matter what results they get in their last four games, it will be a good chance to see how the team works with the absence of Lionel Messi, who will not be able to be part of the team because he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Chile probable lineup

Chile, with some absences such as Francisco Sierralta, Mauricio Isla and Jean Meneses, who tested positive for COVID-19, will have to assemble the team without any of these players and also without Arturo Vidal, who received a red card in the previous game.

Chile probable starting XI:

Claudio Bravo en el arco; Fuenzalida, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán y Eugenio Mena; Gary Medel, Erick Pulgar y Charles Aránguiz; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton y Eduardo Vargas.

Argentina probable lineup

Argentina, on the other hand, will have to assemble the team with the absence of Lionel Messi, their best player. It will be interesting to see how this team can function (or not) without its main star.

Argentina probable starting XI:

Emiliano Martínez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuña, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Dybala, Di María y Lautaro Martínez.

