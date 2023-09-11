Chile vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Chile and Colombia face off in the second matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 12. Here, you will find how to watch this can’t-miss game in different parts of the world.

La Roja started their journey towards the next World Cup on the wrong foot, having lost 3-1 to Uruguay in Montevideo. Now, Eduardo Berizzo‘s men are under pressure to get a victory in home soil.

Los Cafeteros, on the other hand, come from a 1-0 win over Venezuela in their debut. Colombia are starting a new era under Nestor Lorenzo, so this game will be a huge test to their aspirations.

Chile vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

France: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Greece: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

India: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Israel: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Morocco: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Chile vs Colombia in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Australia: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 2

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: Chilevision, Paramount+

Colombia: RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, Caracol TV

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

India: FanCode

International: PlutoTV, Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Portugal: Fanatiz

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 2, matchtv.ru

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Korea: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

UK: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*, TyC Sports Internacional

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.