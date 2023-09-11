Chile and Colombia face off in the second matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 12. Here, you will find how to watch this can’t-miss game in different parts of the world.
La Roja started their journey towards the next World Cup on the wrong foot, having lost 3-1 to Uruguay in Montevideo. Now, Eduardo Berizzo‘s men are under pressure to get a victory in home soil.
Los Cafeteros, on the other hand, come from a 1-0 win over Venezuela in their debut. Colombia are starting a new era under Nestor Lorenzo, so this game will be a huge test to their aspirations.
Chile vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
France: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Greece: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
India: 6 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Israel: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Morocco: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Chile vs Colombia in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Australia: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 2
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Chile: Chilevision, Paramount+
Colombia: RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
India: FanCode
International: PlutoTV, Bet365
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Portugal: Fanatiz
Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 2, matchtv.ru
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: Fanatiz
South Korea: Fanatiz
Turkey: Fanatiz
UK: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*, TyC Sports Internacional
* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.