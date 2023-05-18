The semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have the biggest game in Mexico. In the first leg Chivas will receive Club America at Estadio AKRON. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Chivas had a great performance in the regular season finishing in the third place, but they struggled more than expected to reach this round. In the quarterfinals they had to play against a lesser rival in Atlas, although it was a series full of drama. They ended up moving on despite a 1-1 in the overall score because they had a better position in the standing.
Club America were also among the best teams before the playoffs started. They too had a thrilling duel in the quarterfinals in spite of sharing the second place in the regular season with their next opponent. Their previous game had them defeating Atletico San Luis being regardless of their big favoritism.
Chivas vs Club America: Kick-Off Time
Chivas will meet Club America at Estadio AKRON in the semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Thursday, May 18.
Costa Rica: 8:10 PM
Dominican Republic: 10:10 PM
El Salvador: 8:10 PM
Guatemala: 8:10 PM
Honduras: 8:10 PM
Mexico: 8:10 PM
Nicaragua: 8:10 PM
Panama: 9:10 PM
United States: 10:10 PM (ET)
Chivas vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala: TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
Mexico: Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, Afizzionados, VIX+, Chivas TV, TUDN En Vivo
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW