The Liga MX is coming to an end for its regular season and Chivas is trying to get a better spot, but it has a difficult test against Puebla. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game.

Chivas vs Puebla: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

The 2022 Apertura tournament in Liga MX is ending and the Playoffs are near. Now, Chivas will play at home against Puebla in Matchday 14 and here is all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch this game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Chivas is having an interesting tournament. Despite only having three wins, they are located in Playoff's zone thanks to their seven ties and only two defeats for a total of 16 points.

With Puebla the situation is very similar. After 13 games, the Camoteros have only two victories, but 10 points through ties and only one match lost, which gives them a total of the same 16 points.

Chivas vs Puebla: Date

Chivas will receive Puebla's visit in Akron Stadium at Guadalajara, Jalisco, for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Apertura tournament in Liga MX this Saturday, September 10.

Chivas vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Puebla in the US

This Matchday 14 game between Chivas and Puebla to be played this Saturday, September 10, at 10:05 PM (ET), will broadcast in the US through fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC