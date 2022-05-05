Chivas will play against Pumas UNAM for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information such as when, where and how to watch the game live in the United States.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Chivas will clash against Pumas UNAM at Estadio Akron for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Chivas ended in the 7th place at the 2022 Torneo Clausura table with 26 points. They registered 7 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses. The team managed by Ricardo Cadena has an unbeaten streak of 4 wins in a row. In their last regular season game, they won 1-0 to Necaxa as visitors.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM ended in the 11th place at the table with 22 points. They registered 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The team managed by Andres Lillini lost to Seattle Sounders last Wednesday in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final. Now, they will have to switch and seek a win in Zapopan to advance to the quarterfinals.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Chivas and Pumas UNAM will face-off at Estadio Akron on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET) for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The winner of this matchup will go against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals.

Chivas vs Pumas: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Chivas and Pumas UNAM for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA