Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the MLS match on May 13, 2026

Cincinnati will face Inter Miami at the TQL Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Messi's team will go for 3 vital points in the fight for first place in the East. Find here how watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Tournament MLS Date Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami in the USA

Supporters eager to watch every second of this marquee matchup will only have one viewing option available, as the game will stream exclusively through Apple TV coverage.

Fans can follow all the action live only on Apple TV, with the exclusive broadcast delivering complete access to this highly anticipated showdown.

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Can I watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this matchup live on Apple TV by using the platform’s current 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Viewers looking to watch the action can take advantage of the limited-time offer to enjoy the game at no cost before the trial period comes to an end. It’s a great alternative for supporters hoping to catch the full match live without signing up for a paid plan right away.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After suffering a dramatic 4-3 defeat in the Florida derby against Orlando City SC, Inter Miami CF responded in emphatic fashion, earning a 4-2 win over Toronto FC to climb into third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

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Now, with the race for the top spot tightening, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami head into a crucial matchup knowing three points could be vital against a dangerous FC Cincinnati side.

Cincinnati has shown flashes of inconsistency this season, but remains one of the toughest teams in the conference, currently sitting sixth with 16 points and eager to move further up the table with a statement result.

Ayoub Lajhar of FC Cincinnati – Jeff Dean/Getty Images

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Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

Cincinnati (3-5-2): Celentano; Smith, Miazga, Robinson; Bucha, Valenzuela, Evander, Nwobodo, Ramirez; Dem, Denkey.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Lujan, Reguilon; De Paul, Ruiz, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Silvetti.

What time is the Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match?

The match kicks off today, May 13, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM