Inter Miami’s Guillermo Hoyos asks for Lionel Messi to be protected within MLS

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos asked everyone to take better care of Lionel Messi and not abandon him after the match against Toronto in MLS.

Inter Miami got back to winning ways in MLS with a huge performance from Lionel Messi, who shone with one goal and two assists against Toronto. However, even louder than the victory were Guillermo Hoyos‘ statements after the match, with strong words when referring to Leo.

After the match, during the press conference, Hoyos, despite earning an important victory in Canada, did not forget about the media who pointed out against the No. 10 and dedicated a few words to them. “You have to take much better care of him; there is only one Messi. Take care of him because he fills stadiums; do not abandon him.

“Say whatever you have to say and do not be afraid of that, there is no problem at all with public expression. These players have to be protected because they fill stadiums, I am telling you directly here. We have to take care of the players, we have to protect them, the real protagonists are the soccer players,” declared The Herons’ head coach. Strong words.

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Where Inter Miami came from

The Herons were coming off heavy criticism after the inexplicable loss against Orlando in the derby, in a game they were winning 3-0 and ended up losing 4-3, and this Saturday, they returned to winning ways. In the following days, there was criticism from the media toward the Argentine, who did not speak after the defeat, a topic that was heavily discussed throughout the week.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with Luis Suarez.

Messi is the man in MLS

The Inter Miami head coach emphasized that players with the hierarchy of Lionel Messi receive constant physical treatment during matches and considered it necessary for referees and organizers to be more attentive in order to preserve the spectacle.

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Since his arrival to soccer in the United States, Messi has revolutionized the league with attendance records, ticket sales, and international audience numbers, becoming the main figure in MLS and a global reference who continues making a difference on and off the field.

The record Messi achieved

With Saturday’s goal, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions. In his case, a total of 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 matches played. Across his entire career, he now has 907 goals and 410 assists in 1,151 matches. Incredible.

Before Leo, the record belonged to Sebastian Giovinco, who needed 95 matches to achieve it during his time with Toronto FC, precisely. Messi, meanwhile, already left his mark with unprecedented efficiency and broke the record with more than 30 matches to spare, a difference that illustrates the devastating impact of the Rosario native in American soccer.