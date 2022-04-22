Cincinnati will face LAFC for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

LAFC want to continue their great run in the 2022 MLS season at TQL Stadium against Cincinnati. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the United States, watch this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Los Angeles FC have won 4 out of their last 5 matches in the 2022 MLS Season. In their 3 away games, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo has recorded 2 wins and 1 loss. Carlos Vela has 4 goals scored, the Mexican striker is their leading scorer.

On the other hand, Cincinnati FC haven’t won a game since Matchday 4. They managed to draw their last away game against Atlanta United. Their last home game was a 3-4 defeat against CF Montreal. Luciano Acosta has only scored once and he is Cincinnati’s Designated Player.

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Date

Cincinnati will play against LAFC for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season on Sunday April 24, 2022 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The last game between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win by Los Angeles FC.

Cincinnati vs LAFC: Time by states in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Cincinnati vs LAFC: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Cincinnati will face LAFC on Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season. This game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options are: Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and SiriusXM FC.