Cincinnati will play against Toronto FC at TQL Stadium for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Here you will know about how to watch the game in the United States, match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Cincinnati and Toronto FC will face-off in Ohio for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Both teams seek to win to climb up positions in the Eastern Conference table. This game will be played at TQL Stadium in Ohio, just a week after their matchup in Canada. If you are in the United States you can watch this MLS regular season game live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Cincinnati seek their second home win of this 2022 MLS Season against Toronto FC. They have recorded 3 losses and 1 win at home in this year's national league. Their last home game was a 2-1 loss against the West leaders', LAFC.The Orange and Blue are in the 11th place in the East just one point below their Week 10 rivals, Toronto FC.

On the other hand, Toronto FC have struggled on the road in this 2022 MLS Season. They have recorded 2 draws and 2 losses in their 4 away games in this year's national league. They will meet Cincinnati again right after their 2-1 loss at home back in Toronto. The Reds seek to win to stay in Playoffs positions in the East.

Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)