Cincinnati and Toronto FC will face-off in Ohio for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Both teams seek to win to climb up positions in the Eastern Conference table. This game will be played at TQL Stadium in Ohio, just a week after their matchup in Canada. If you are in the United States you can watch this MLS regular season game live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
Cincinnati seek their second home win of this 2022 MLS Season against Toronto FC. They have recorded 3 losses and 1 win at home in this year's national league. Their last home game was a 2-1 loss against the West leaders', LAFC.The Orange and Blue are in the 11th place in the East just one point below their Week 10 rivals, Toronto FC.
On the other hand, Toronto FC have struggled on the road in this 2022 MLS Season. They have recorded 2 draws and 2 losses in their 4 away games in this year's national league. They will meet Cincinnati again right after their 2-1 loss at home back in Toronto. The Reds seek to win to stay in Playoffs positions in the East.
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: Storylines
In their last 7 games between these two sides, Cincinnati have won 3 times and Toronto FC have won 4 games. In those games, the Reds have scored 12 times while the Orange and Blue have scored 10 goals. In their last matchup back in Canada, Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta secured a 2-1 win for Cincinnati. They seek to repeat the score this week at TQL Stadium. However, Jesus Jimenez is in shape as he is the leading goalscorer for Toronto and the 2022 MLS season with 7 goals, side by side with Austin FC's striker, Sebastian Driussi.
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: How to watch or stream live in the US
Cincinnati will play against Toronto FC for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS Season on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.. This MLS regular season game will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). You can also watch this game on: WSTR Star 64, ESPN+, FCC TV and SiriusXM FC.
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC: Prediction and Odds
Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for this game. According to Caesars, Cincinnati are favorites with +103 odds, while Toronto FC have +245 odds to win this game. A draw would result in a +270 payout.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with MLS at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!