Clermont and PSG will clash off on Saturday at Gabriel Montpied in the opening round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

Clermont will host reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their third league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning both games so far; Clermont have not celebrated a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 9, 2022, when the Parisians won comfortably 6-1 away in Clermont in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Clermont probable lineup

It is expected that Clermont will have a fully-fit team at their disposal, with no players missing due to suspension. It's possible that newcomers Maxime Gonalons and Komnen Andric may start this game in place of Jeremie Bela, who just arrived from Birmingham City.

There is a new-look backline for the hosts with the departure of Mohamed Bayo, Salis Abdul-Sadad, Vital Nsimba, Cedric Hountondji, and Akim Zedadka this summer.

Clermont probable XI:

Djoco; Zeffane, Seidu, Ogier, Borges; Gonalons, Magnin; Dossou, Berthomeir, Rashani; Andric.

PSG probable lineup

Mbappe's return to PSG after serving his suspension in the Coupe de France will be warmly received by Galtier, and Pablo Sarabia should expect to lose his starting position in attack. Although Julian Draxler's knee injury has kept him out of the starting lineup, the defending champions did not pick up any new injury worries in that victory.

Marco Verratti and Vitinha may both play in the PSG midfield under Galtier, who prefers a three-man back line and has no need to change that

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.