Club America will receive Chivas for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting game of this Matchday 15. It is always attractive to witness a Derby, but even more so when both teams fight for different objectives. The two had a very bad start in this Apertura tournament, but as the games went by they improved and now they are fighting for the first places.

America had an impressive performance and are now the current Liga MX leaders, although Monterrey are only one point behind, and could lose the top spot with a result other than victory. Guadalajara have almost assured their place in the Requalification, although to finish in the top 4 (which would allow them to go directly to the quarterfinals) there should be many favorable results. Anyway, a Derby is always a game that goes beyond points.

Club America vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Club America vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In all history this derby has had a total of 244 editions. Taking into account that these are two of the most important teams in Mexico, it is not surprising that the difference between the two is very small. The dominators are America with 88 wins, while Chivas Guadalajara won 77 times, with 79 draws.

The last time they played against each other it was a pretty boring match, which ended 0-0 on March 13, 2022 for this year's Clausura tournament. Of course, fans expect much better from this game as both teams have improved from the previous tournament.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs Chivas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, September 17 at the Estadio Azteca for the Matchday 15 of Liga MX between Club America and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.

Club America vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Club America are the favorite with 1.82 odds, while Chivas have 4.10. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

