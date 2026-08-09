Cruz Azul vs New York City FC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup match on August 9, 2026

Cruz Azul face New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium as both look to deliver a strong performance in the Leagues Cup in one of the most compelling matchups of the matchday.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs New York City FC Tournament Leagues Cup Date Sunday, 9 August, 2026 Time 7:40 PM ET / 4:40 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, FOX One Live Stream Fubo TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC in the USA

The Leagues Cup matchup between Cruz Azul and New York City FC can be watched on TV channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, and FOX One. But it does not end there, as it can also be enjoyed on streaming apps broadcasting the game, such as Fubo TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC for free?

Yes, you can enjoy Cruz Azul vs New York City FC for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul managed to start their participation on a positive note, looking to position themselves among the top spots in the standings for Liga MX teams, a similar scenario to how their MLS rival arrives for this second matchday of the League Phase as they look to keep advancing in the competition.

Luka Romero of Cruz Azul

The team managed by Joel Huiqui wants to elevate its level at the start of the season, remembering that the current Liga MX champions managed to secure all three points on the first matchday of action in the binational tournament after defeating Philadelphia Union 1-0 with a goal from Jose Paradela in the early minutes of the match.

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Although La Maquina managed to be one of the few Mexican soccer squads to claim a win on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, their performance must be replicated in this second commitment to uphold their name and avoid joining the squads that lost to MLS teams.

On the other hand, New York City FC also secured a victory in their first test of the tournament, defeating Santos Laguna 2-0 with goals from Tayvon Gray and Nico Cavallo. Following the resumption of MLS after the 2026 World Cup, NYC FC maintained an undefeated record, registering wins against Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire, a draw with Toronto FC, and a win over Santos on Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs New York City FC match?

The match will be played on Saturday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:40 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

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