Club America and Puebla face off in the second leg of the 2022 Apertura quarterfinals on Saturday, October 15. Check out here the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX playoff game in the US.

Club America vs Puebla: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura playoffs in the US

With the 2022 Apertura playoffs reaching its crucial stages, Club America and Puebla clash on Saturday, October 15 at the Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this Liga MX playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Though there are still 90 minutes left in this series, the truth is that the visitors need to pull off the biggest comeback of all time to get through the semifinals. On Wednesday, America claimed a commanding 6-1 away win.

Therefore, Fernando Ortiz's men look only a step away from punching a ticket to the next round. The Aguilas have carried their regular season form to the first game of the postseason, but now it's time to get the job done.

Club America vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Club America vs Puebla: Storylines

Club America finished the regular season atop the 2022 Apertura standings with 38 points (W12 D2 L3), heading into the playoffs as strong contenders. Puebla, meanwhile, were eighth with 22 points (W4 D10 L3). These two sides met in the final matchday of the regular season, with America winning 2-1.

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the US

The game between Club America and Puebla in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Club America vs Puebla: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, BetMGM sees Club America as heavy favorites with 1.49 odds, while Puebla have 6.00 to pull off a shock and a tie would result in a 4.40 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Club America 1.49 Tie 4.40 Puebla 6.00

* Odds via BetMGM.