Club America and Pumas UNAM face off in the second leg of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura quarterfinals at Estadio Azteca. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs in the US

It's time for Liga MX action again. The 2021 Apertura quarterfinal series between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be decided on Saturday, November 27, when they clash at Estadio Azteca in the return leg. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The regular season leaders will try to get the job done at home. Las Aguilas have flown in the road to the postseason, but they've been struggling to get results lately. Following a goalless draw last time out, they'll try to improve when they show up at Estadio Azteca.

On the other hand, Andres Lillini's men will set foot in the opponents' ground aiming to build on their draw with the title favorites. Pumas have already shocked Toluca in the playoffs, will they pull off another upset?

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Club America made their way to the 2021 Apertura playoffs by securing first place of the standings comfortably. However, Santiago Solari's boys have work to do as they couldn't break the deadlock in the first leg.

As a matter of fact, they even had to sweat at Pumas UNAM's home, as Guillermo Ochoa made five saves to keep things level while the attack had only created one dangerous play. The visitors finished 11th in the regular season but now they look like another team. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up their first win at Estadio Azteca since 2015.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel believes Club America are heavy favorites with -145 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +410, and a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Club America -145 Tie +250 Pumas UNAM +410

* Odds via FanDuel.