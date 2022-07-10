Club America will receive Toluca for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

One of the leaders of Liga MX, Toluca, will visit Club America for Matchday 3 of this Apertura 2022 at the Azteca Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Toluca are one of the leaders that Liga MX Apertura 2022 has, as they won their first two games against Necaxa and then against the last champions, Atlas. In these games they scored 6 goals and conceded 3. Of course they want to extend their good streak and get a start of 3 games with 3 wins and for them they have to win this game.

The locals, unlike what happens with Toluca, have not had a great start, since they only obtained 1 point out of 6 possible. In this game they will seek their first victory in the championship, and although they must play against a tough rival, they have the small advantage that they will play in their stadium.

Club America vs Toluca: Date

This game for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament Liga MX between Club America and Toluca will be played at the Azteca Stadium this Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs Toluca

This Matchday 3 of the Liga MX between Club America and Toluca can be seen in the United States on FuboTV.

