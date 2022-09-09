The Club World Cup could be changing continents as a report indicates that the U.S. could step in as a new host nation.

The Club World Cup is a tournament that depending where you’re from is a big thing or a nuisance. In the case of the current champions Chelsea, it was a tournament that took up necessary time to compete in the Premier League.

In South and North America, the Club World Cup is seen as a big moment for clubs to make a statement and upgrade their brand value. In the last nine editions the gap between Europe and the rest of the world is ever present as UEFA accounts for the last 9 Club World champions. Real Madrid has won 4 of the last 9 tournaments.

Japan, UAE, and Qatar have been the most recent hosts of the Club World Cup but according to AS in Spain, it could be time for the United States to step in.

When would the USA Club World Cup take place

According to the AS report, the CWC will be held in February 2023, two months after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The tournament is reportedly set for the week of February 6th-12th as the potential kick off dates.

China was expected to be the host nation for the upcoming tournament, but FIFA is having issues sealing the deal. China and Abu Dhabi are listed as potential hosts with no official announcement made yet. The Club World Cup is expected to expand to 24 teams, but it looks doubtful given the tight schedule after the World Cup that the next Club World Cup will be with that number of teams.

The tournament has still not been given a green light to go ahead and with Europe’s major dominance continues to lose interest year after year, The last time a non-European team won the tournament was in 2012 when Corinthians defeated Chelsea 1-0.