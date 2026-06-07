Colombia vs Jordan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

Colombia take on Jordan at the Snapdragon Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Two rivals with different aspirations clash as preparation for their World Cup debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs Jordan Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo PPV, Fanatiz PPV

How to watch Colombia vs Jordan in the USA

Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will have two streaming choices available. The match will air on Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV, allowing supporters to follow the action from almost anywhere.

With both platforms providing live coverage of this marquee encounter, viewers will be able to enjoy every key play and dramatic moment from start to finish.

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Can I watch Colombia vs Jordan for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

While Fubo typically includes a 5-day free trial for new users, that promotion will not be available for this specific event, meaning there is currently no free way to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Colombia arrives at the World Cup with a talented squad and the belief it can challenge any opponent despite not being among the tournament favorites.

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This friendly provides an important tune-up for Luis Diaz and his teammates as they continue their preparations.

Jordan, meanwhile, is set for its first-ever World Cup appearance and will look to gain valuable experience against one of South America’s traditional powers as it prepares for the biggest challenge in its history.

Mahmoud Almardi of Jordan – Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

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Colombia vs Jordan: Predicted Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Lerma, Ríos; Luis Díaz, James, Arias, Luis Suarez.

Jordan (3-4-3): Al-Fakhouri; Al-Rousan, Abualnadi, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rawabdeh, Ayed, Abu Taha; Azaizah, Olwan, Al-Mardi.

What time is the Colombia vs Jordan match?

The match kicks off today, June 7, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM