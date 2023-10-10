How to watch Colombia vs Uruguay online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will get underway with a must-watch game when Colombia welcome Uruguay to Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla.

Los Cafeteros return home aiming to get back to winning ways after claiming a goalless draw with Chile last time out. Nestor Lorenzo’s side is third in the standings behind Argentina and Brazil with four points, thanks to their previous win over Venezuela.

La Celeste, on the other hand, want to bounce back from an away defeat to Ecuador. Uruguay had beaten Chile in Marcelo Bielsa’s debut, but now they hope to claim another win to head back home in high spirits.

When will Colombia vs Uruguay be played?

Colombia and Uruguay will face each other on Thursday, October 12, at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla in the third round of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers.

Colombia vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in the US

The game to be played between Colombia and Uruguay on Matchday 3 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fanatiz (PPV)*.

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brasil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.