River Plate will look for their first victory in this Argentine League 2022 when they visit Colon in Santa Fe. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The "Millonarios" team come from two consecutive draws and without scoring goals, something really strange for this River team used to attacking and usually converting. During their visit to Santa Fe they will look for their first victory of the championship, thus obtaining 3 valuable points that will bring them closer to the first positions.

In the case of Colon, they equalized in their last game against Union, in what was a new edition of the Santa Fe Derby, a result that did not help either of them much since the "Zabaleros" tied their first game and the "Tatengues" lost, so 1 point did not help them much. Colon, like River, will be looking for their first victory this championship.

Colon vs River Plate: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Colon and River Plate that will take place at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina will be played on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Colon vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colon vs River Plate

Colon and River Plate will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyC Sports Internacional.

