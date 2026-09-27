Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on September 27, 2026

Columbus Crew host Inter Miami at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for a key Eastern Conference showdown on MLS Matchday 28. With Miami chasing a top-four finish, here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami in the USA

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV in the United States. The MLS has moved all of its matches in 2026, with the former standalone MLS Season Pass replaced by an Apple TV subscription.

Can I watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami for free?

Yes, eligible new Apple TV subscribers can currently use a seven-day free trial before the subscription switches to the regular price of $14.99 per month in the United States.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami is a Matchday 28 Eastern Conference clash with very different implications for the two sides. Inter Miami enter the weekend in third place with 46 points, while Columbus sit 14th with 26 points.

Miami are therefore fighting to secure a top-four position and home-field advantage in the postseason, while the Crew are attempting to close the gap during the final stretch of the regular season.

Players of Inter Miami prior to the MLS match (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

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The Crew arrive with some momentum after beating CF Montreal 2-0 on the road, with Mohammed Farsi and Brais Mendez scoring in the second half. That victory ended a two-game MLS losing streak and came shortly after Columbus defeated Orlando City 2-1 to secure a place and home-field rights in the 2026 US Open Cup Final. A result against the reigning MLS Cup champions would provide another boost as the Crew prepare for the final weeks of the campaign.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC after recently lifting the Campeones Cup. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored for the Herons, with Messi reaching 20 MLS goals for the season and Suarez moving to 13. Messi also leads the league with 33 goal contributions, while Rodrigo De Paul has recorded four goals and 12 assists during his first full MLS season.

What time is the Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami match?

The Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 7:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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