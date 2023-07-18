In recent days, there has been talk of the possibility of Nestor Araujo leaving the Club America squad to join AEK Athens. Although no formal offer for the Mexican center back has been announced, it has been mentioned that the Azulcremas are looking for a player who can strengthen the defense.

In recent tournaments, one of the team’s main issues has been errors in central defense. While they have players like Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, and even Emilio Lara, Andre Jardine’s option would be to find a player who can perform better.

Rumors suggest that Nestor Araujo could leave soon to Greece to join AEK Athens, club that recently signed Rodolfo Pizarro. Jardine wants to cover his possible departure, and his replacement could come from Europe.

Who is Bernando Fernandes, possible reinforcement of Club America?

According to Fernando Esquivel on Twitter, Club America has already chosen who would fill that position. The player from RB Salzburg, Bernando Fernandes, would be the reinforcement to potentially close the transfer market.

The Brazilian footballer is not in the plans of the Bundesliga team, so he would have to move. According to the information, he would arrive for a little over $3 million, but there is currently no formal offer.

At 28 years old, he comes from the Austrian Bundesliga, which is the country’s top division. Although he has a contract until 2024, he could be one of the options. He has played for clubs such as RB Leipzig and Brighton.