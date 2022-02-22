Sergio "Kun" Aguero, despite being retired as a professional player, will go to the World Cup to be held this year in Qatar. Find out here what will be the position that the former Manchester City scorer will occupy.

What a few days ago emerged as a strong rumor, this Tuesday Febraury 22 it was confirmed. Sergio Aguero is the Manchester City's all-time goal scorer, and the third of the Argentine national team. It was very likely that he would be one of the players that would make up the squad that will play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Due to heart problems, the player had to retire early at the age of 33, however, it was confirmed that he will be in Qatar. Find here what will be the position that Kun will occupy in the Argentine team.

The premature retirement of Sergio Aguero surprised everyone in the soccer environment. “What happened to my heart was very fast and sudden. I am going to continue investigating to find out the truth of what happened to me, because I was physically well. The question is if it was because of the COVID-19 or because of the vaccine. Something for sure it was, because I was very well and from one month to the next I began to feel strange symptoms, which I had never had before. Something strange happened" were the words of the now ex-player.

Kun Aguero emerged from Independiente de Avellaneda, had a stage at Atletico Madrid until he arrived at Manchester City where he became their top scorer and is one of the most beloved players by "Citizens" fans. In his last stage as a player, he went to FC Barcelona to play with Leo Messi (which did not happen, since Messi went to PSG). In the Argentine national team, he played 101 games, scored 43 goals and gave 13 assists.

What will be Aguero's position in the Argentine national team?

“I am going to the World Cup. Today I had a nice conversation with Tapia (AFA president). These days we are going to talk a little more to see if we go to the draw of the World Cup” were Kun's words a few days ago. This Tuesday, February 22, Sergio Aguero had a meeting with Claudio Tapia, in which it was decided that he would be part of the delegation of the Argentine National Team that will be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

About what his role in the team will be, Aguero said days ago that: “This week we are going to have a meeting. I want to be there (in the Argentine team). The idea is to join the technical staff, I spoke with Scaloni and also with Tapia. We have to try. I would be there with the players; I have a very good relationship with them. Mine is to accompany and relax”. It is expected that in the coming days it will be specifically chosen what his role will be.

