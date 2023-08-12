Contract until 2028: PSG reach an agreement with new star player to 'replace' Kylian Mbappe

PSG are starting a new era. Kylian Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid, Lionel Messi is already playing for Inter Miami and Neymar has also requested to leave the French club.

Luis Enrique is officially the coach in charge of leading Paris Saint-Germain to the big trophy they’re still missing: the Champions League. That’s why PSG have signed names like Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez, Kang-In Lee, Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio.

However, if Mbappe decides to leave, PSG needed a star player as a possible replacement in the near future. They’ve finally found him in a big transfer from Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele is new player of PSG

Ousmane Dembele has officially signed a contract with PSG until 2028. The French player is 26-years old and, if Mbappe stays, Paris-Saint Germain could have the most threatening duo in Europe. However, if Kylian leaves, Dembele becomes the next leader.

In 2017, after an extraordinary season with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona signed him in one of the highest transfers in soccer history. However, Dembele never lived up to the expectations during those six years.

Now, Ousmane Dembele has a shot at redemption with PSG. “Happy to be Parisian!! I arrive in Paris with a lot of desire and pleasure to face this new challenge. We will meet soon.”