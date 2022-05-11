The Coppa Italia is the 100-year old annual knockout cup competition in Italian football. 44 teams participate in the competition. Here, check out the full list of every Coppa Italia winners by year.

The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia is the 75th edition of the tournament. The winner between Juventus and Inter will play the Italian Super Cup against the winner of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. The number of participating teams was reduced from 78 to 44 clubs last seaon. The distribution is as follows: 20 Serie A teams, 20 Serie B teams and 4 teams belonging to Serie C.

The teams play each other in single-leg playoffs up until the semifinals. These are double-legged. The winner advances to the next round. The cup winner is awarded with a place in the next season's UEFA Europa League. In addition, they play the Italian Super Cup, against the winner of the Serie A of the same season.

Before the 2007-08 edition, the competition was played in a round-robin final, nowadays the final is played in a single match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The President of the Italian Republic awards the teams after the match. In his absence, the task is performed by the President of the Senate.

Coppa Italia winners by year

Juventus are the Coppa Italia most successful club with 14 titles, followed by Roma with 9 trophies. Juventus have contested the most finals with 20 participations, followed by Roma with 17 finals appearances. The Coppa Italia champions will qualify for both the UEFA Europa League group stage and the Italian Super Cup for the following season.

In this year's Coppa Italia, Juventus seek their second consecutive Coppa Italia title, while Inter want to clinch the cup title after 11 years. The team managed by Maximiliano Allegri wants to clinch their 2nd consecutive Coppa Italia title, like the Biaconeri side did back in 2021. The Nerazzurri seek their 8th Coppa Italia title after their last win back in 2011. This matchup will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, May 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).