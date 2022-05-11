The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia is the 75th edition of the tournament. The winner between Juventus and Inter will play the Italian Super Cup against the winner of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. The number of participating teams was reduced from 78 to 44 clubs last seaon. The distribution is as follows: 20 Serie A teams20 Serie B teams and 4 teams belonging to Serie C.

The teams play each other in single-leg playoffs up until the semifinals. These are double-legged. The winner advances to the next round. The cup winner is awarded with a place in the next season's UEFA Europa League. In addition, they play the Italian Super Cup, against the winner of the Serie A of the same season.

Before the 2007-08 edition, the competition was played in a round-robin final, nowadays the final is played in a single match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The President of the Italian Republic awards the teams after the match. In his absence, the task is performed by the President of the Senate. 

Coppa Italia winners by year

Juventus are the Coppa Italia most successful club with 14 titles, followed by Roma with 9 trophies. Juventus have contested the most finals with 20 participations, followed by Roma with 17 finals appearances. The Coppa Italia champions will qualify for both the UEFA Europa League group stage and the Italian Super Cup for the following season.

In this year's Coppa Italia, Juventus seek their second consecutive Coppa Italia title, while Inter want to clinch the cup title after 11 years. The team managed by Maximiliano Allegri wants to clinch their 2nd consecutive Coppa Italia title, like the Biaconeri side did back in 2021. The Nerazzurri seek their 8th Coppa Italia title after their last win back in 2011. This matchup will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, May 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Year Winner Runners-up
1922 Vada  Udinese
1936 Torino Alessandria
1937 Genoa Roma
1938 Juventus Torino
1939 Inter Novara
1940 Fiorentina Genoa
1941 Venezia Roma
1942 Juventus Milan
1943 Torino Venezia
1958 Lazio Fiorentina
1959 Juventus Inter
1960 Juventus Fiorentina
1961 Fiorentina Lazio
1962 Napoli Spal Ferrara
1963 Atalanta Torino
1964 Roma Torino
1965 Juventus Inter
1966 Fiorentina Catanzaro
1967 Milan Padova
1968 Torino Milan
1969 Roma Cagliari
1970 Bologna Torino
1971 Torino Milan
1972 Milan Napoli
1973 Milan Juventus
1974 Bologna Palermo
1975 Fiorentina Milan
1976 Napoli Hellas Verona
1977 Milan Inter
1978 Inter Napoli
1979 Juventus Palermo
1980 Roma Torino
1981 Roma Torino
1982 Inter Torino
1983 Juventus Hellas Verona
1984 Roma Hellas Verona
1985 Sampdoria Milan
1986 Roma Sampdoria
1987 Napoli Atalanta
1988 Sampodria Torino
1989 Sampodria Napoli
1990 Juventus Milan
1991 Roma Sampodria
1992 Parma Juventus
1993 Torino Roma
1994 Sampodria Ancona
1995 Juventus Parma
1996 Fiorentina Atalanta
1997 Vicenza Napoli
1998 Lazio Milan
1999 Parma Fiorentina
2000 Lazio Inter
2001 Fiorentina Parma
2002 Parma Juventus
2003 Milan Roma
2004 Lazio Juventus
2005 Inter Roma
2006 Inter Roma
2007 Roma Inter
2008 Roma Inter
2009 Lazio Sampodria
2010 Inter Roma
2011 Inter Palermo
2012 Napoli Juventus
2013 Lazio Roma
2014 Napoli Fiorentina
2015 Juventus Lazio
2016 Juventus Milan
2017 Juventus Lazio
2018 Juventus Milan
2019 Lazio Atalanta
2020 Napoli Juventus
2021 Juventus Atalanta
2022    